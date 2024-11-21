Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.10 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.39), with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Merit Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Merit Group Stock Down 12.4 %
Merit Group Company Profile
Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.
