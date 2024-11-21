Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.10 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.39), with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Merit Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Merit Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRIT

Merit Group Stock Down 12.4 %

Merit Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.30.

(Get Free Report)

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.