Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $10.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 40,195 shares traded.

MESO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

