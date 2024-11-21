Michelle Catherine Ressler Sells 25,526 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 25,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$178,682.00.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.65.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

