Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,985 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,959,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,037 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.