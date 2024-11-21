Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 569439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIR. B. Riley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,984,187. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,905 shares of company stock valued at $368,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

