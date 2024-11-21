Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Mitesco Trading Down 7.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.
About Mitesco
Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.
