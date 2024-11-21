Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.