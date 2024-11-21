Mizuho Securities USA LLC Reduces Stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,691 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 783.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 132.9% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,408 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 82.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 180,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 111.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,147,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 603,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCAA opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

