Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 24,871 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.