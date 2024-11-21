Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Sells $844,681.20 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech sold 1,279,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $844,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Molecular Templates Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
Molecular Templates Company Profile
