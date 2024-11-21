Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Sells $844,681.20 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech sold 1,279,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $844,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

