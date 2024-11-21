Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 421,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 203,714 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 76.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,009,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,029,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

