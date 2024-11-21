Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,053 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 47.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,125,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 362,981 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,507,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,062,000 after purchasing an additional 677,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envoi LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

