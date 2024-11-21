Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DD opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

