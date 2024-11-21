Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,545 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

TM stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.52.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.