Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

TXRH opened at $193.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.86 and a 52 week high of $203.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.