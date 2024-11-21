National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

BNS stock opened at C$78.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$56.83 and a 52-week high of C$78.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

