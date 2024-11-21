Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $323.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,982.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,514. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,952 shares of company stock valued at $538,469 in the last ninety days. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

