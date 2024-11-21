Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 0.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.