Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 34,201 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,201 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,544 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

