Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $28.80. Nayax shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 6,135 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Nayax

Nayax Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Nayax by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

