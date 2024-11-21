North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Acquires C$80,272.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 2,900 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$80,272.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.98 per share, with a total value of C$167,884.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.50. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.68 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The firm has a market cap of C$732.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.25.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

