Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Exelon by 148.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.