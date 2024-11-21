Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CFO Aaron Wilkins Sells 300 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $15,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,544.50. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $537.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,607,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

