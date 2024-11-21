NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $149.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

