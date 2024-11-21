Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 75.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Omeros by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
