Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.65 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

