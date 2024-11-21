Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 108.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Antero Midstream by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 452,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.5 %

AM opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

