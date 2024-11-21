Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.21 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

