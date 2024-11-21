Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 14,896 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 149.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,919 shares of company stock worth $2,993,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

