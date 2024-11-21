Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,656 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $399.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $302.34 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $397.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

