Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,404,000 after purchasing an additional 204,384 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,853 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 96,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SLGN opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.