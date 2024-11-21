Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

