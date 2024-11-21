Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of LON OGN traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
