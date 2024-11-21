Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LON OGN traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

