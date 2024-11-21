P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $429.50 million, a PE ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 1.15.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

