P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Price Target Lowered to $0.25 at TD Cowen

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $0.90 to $0.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.15.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,785,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,624,864.62. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,600 in the last 90 days. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 550,925 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

