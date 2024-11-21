P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Price Target Lowered to $0.25 at TD Cowen

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $0.90 to $0.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
P3 Health Partners Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,785,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,624,864.62. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,600 in the last 90 days. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.