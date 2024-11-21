Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $197.82 Million Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 83,084.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301,427 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.62% of Sylvamo worth $197,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 62.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Sylvamo by 6,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sylvamo by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SLVM opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

