Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 22,680.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164,502 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of Harley-Davidson worth $161,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 124,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.8 %

HOG opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

