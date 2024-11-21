Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$372,183.60 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.02, for a total transaction of C$372,183.60.
Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE POU opened at C$30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.22. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.51 and a 12-month high of C$33.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Resources
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.