Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$372,183.60 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.02, for a total transaction of C$372,183.60.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.22. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.51 and a 12-month high of C$33.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

