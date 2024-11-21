Payden & Rygel Buys 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

ORCL opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $191.77. The company has a market cap of $528.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.37.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

