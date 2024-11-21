Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost Sells 212 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,387.56. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Rost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Nicholas Rost sold 132 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $21,787.92.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.3 %

Paylocity stock opened at $195.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.34. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $215.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 16,397.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $46,902,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

