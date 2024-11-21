PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

