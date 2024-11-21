Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $14.08. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 114,019 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 54.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.