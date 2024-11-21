Phillip D. Green Sells 14,358 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.3 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.53. The stock had a trading volume of 271,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,268. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $144.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 121,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,820,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.