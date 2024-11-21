Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLL. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 14.5 %

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 153,007 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

