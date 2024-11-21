PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 72,546 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $56,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

