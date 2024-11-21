ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $77.20 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $85.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

