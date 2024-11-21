Prospera Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,159,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

