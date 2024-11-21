Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $185,000 in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.