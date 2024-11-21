Prospera Private Wealth LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 2,082.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 96.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AAR by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 243,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AAR by 32.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.06. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

