Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $156,000 Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. XN LP increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $134.11.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

